IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Taste of life: The art of baking... Viva la Italia in amche Pune
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: The art of baking... Viva la Italia in amche Pune

“It is the Italians who in the Indies have taught the English to live with refinement, to eat less crudely than they once did
READ FULL STORY
By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:14 PM IST

“It is the Italians who in the Indies have taught the English to live with refinement, to eat less crudely than they once did. Do not be surprised if the English tell you that without the Italians in the Indies, you would only have canned rice and preserved meat, and preserved meat and canned rice at the table”, wrote the Italian explorer and journalist Arnaldo Cipolla in his travelogue “In the flame of India”.

Italian confectioners and chefs had earned high praise in British India where they were well known among European settlers and the Indian elite.

They belonged to a migrant minority of traders and entrepreneurs, who sought to take advantage of a new world of commercial and economic opportunities opening up in India after the birth of the Raj.

By the end of the nineteenth century, Italian food was introduced in Calcutta, Bombay and Poona, thanks to Federico Peliti and Felice Cornaglia, restaurateurs and professional caterers.

Several guidebooks in the nineteenth and the 20th centuries advised Europeans travelling to India to have at least one meal at Peliti’s (in Calcutta and Simla) and F Cornaglia (in Bombay and Poona) because ‘their elegant but comfortable furnished rooms, sheltered from the heat of an Indian sun and cooled by the use of electric fans, present the most fascinating opportunities for the young and the old alike to enjoy those periods of relaxation which the occasion offers; while at the same time they are served, in the best European style, with delicacies of the most delectable manner, manufactured by the princes in the art of confectionary.”

F Cornaglia in Poona boasted of a spacious tea-room and a shop. A billiards room was added later. It was a favourite resort for afternoon tea for many Europeans. The restaurant was a 5000 sqft hall with chandeliers and furniture imported from Europe. It had French, English and Italian dishes on its menu.

Till the early 1920s, F Cornaglia and Merwanjee Cursetjee on East Street were the only establishments in Poona to have permit for consumption of wine on their premises.

A very large business at F Cornaglia was carried on in the manufacture of wedding and Italian, French and English cakes (English plum, madeira, currant, almond), sweets of endless varieties (French and Neapolitan tarts decorated with fruits, meringues, torta barozzi, sfogliatelle, macaroon, seadas, cannoli, almond chocolates, nougats, pralines, crystallised fruits, fondants, pezzi duri, truffles), ice creams, ice wafers, ice puddings and pastries of all kinds.

Some exotic desserts used and exhibited for sale in the restaurant were made in Carignano in a factory set up by Peliti and imported specially for connoisseurs.

Cornaglia also sold Russian caviar, prime cuts of ham, salami, pastrami, cheeses (gorgonzola, parmesan, gruyere), French and Italian wines and liqueurs and cigars from Havana.

Every year, native newspapers in Bombay would be flooded with advertisements featuring Christmas cakes and desserts from Cornaglia’s confectionary.

In 1895, plain Christmas cakes were priced at Re. 1 per piece. Chocolate iced cakes were charged 4 annas more.

All the cakes bore the stamp – F. CORNAGLIA.

Catering was undertaken for wedding parties, entertainment and picnics. F Cornaglia were caterers by Royal Appointment to HE The Governor of Bombay, in addition to holding similar warrants from almost all the Viceroys of India since the time of Lord Ripon; they were official restaurateurs to several clubs in Bombay and Poona; and they entered into contracts for the supply of all refreshments to Indian chiefs on special occasions, and for tiger – shooting parties.

Around 1920, F Cornaglia in Poona was taken over by a new European management. It shut down sometime around the 1940s. By 1935, the branch at Medows Street in Bombay (presently Nagindas Master Road) had shut down.

The one on Esplanade Road (presently Mahatma Gandhi road) stayed in business till early 1970s with Indian owners.

Cornaglia’s bakery with the same name still exists in South Bombay, but the present owners have never heard of him.

Peliti died in 1914 in Italy and his restaurants shut down due to fire and events centred on the Second World War. Only the original marble plaque outside the main entrance of the Governor’s House, where Peliti’s was located in Calcutta, reminds one of its glorious past.

And then there’s Villa Carignano which Peliti built in Mashobra.

Peliti’s Vermut, a vermouth manufactured in Turin, Italy, is based faithfully on the liqueur Peliti produced for an official visit by the Prince of Wales, Edward VII, in 1877, using a blend of Indian spices, Piedmontese flowers, absinthe and Muscat wine, and has recently been revived by his family in Italy.

Italians never considered India as a final destination; they used to go back home at the age of retirement, or even earlier, handing over their businesses to younger members of the family or relatives–in–law. Did Cornaglia go back to Carignano? I wish I knew.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: The art of baking... Viva la Italia in amche Pune

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:14 PM IST
“It is the Italians who in the Indies have taught the English to live with refinement, to eat less crudely than they once did
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Woman, friend found dead in Bihar’s Nalanda; husband suspect

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Police said they have recovered the sharp-edged weapon allegedly used for killing the duo. Forensic experts have been called and the postmortem report of the two was awaited
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Thane coastal road will be a bypass road or alternative to the existing Ghodbunder Road, so the current congestion on the road will be eased. (HT PHOTO)
The Thane coastal road will be a bypass road or alternative to the existing Ghodbunder Road, so the current congestion on the road will be eased. (HT PHOTO)
others

TMC finalises DPR for Thane coastal road

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now finalised the detailed project report (DPR) of the 13-kilometre coastal road from Kharegaon to Gaimukh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The couple revealed that they were there to sell the child to a couple for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The couple revealed that they were there to sell the child to a couple for 5 lakh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

4 held for selling 8-month-old girl for 5 lakh in Virar

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Four persons – Gurwari alias Manju Sonjit Mandal and her husband Sonjit Mandal, Anita Vinoba Bhave and Dr Jiten Bala have been arrested by the Virar police for allegedly selling an eight-month-old infant girl for purportedly 5 lakh on Tuesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the market inside Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Flats at Narela in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
A view of the market inside Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Flats at Narela in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)
others

DDA allocates 3,500cr for infra projects in next year’s budget

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:08 AM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allocated over 3,500 crore to infrastructure projects with a special focus on environment in its budget for the next financial year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune to get six more air quality monitoring systems

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:43 PM IST
PUNE The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will be setting up six more air quality monitoring systems in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Six parked Shivshahi buses “set on fire” in Satara; 1 person detained for questioning

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:43 PM IST
PUNE The Satara Police have detained one person into custody for questioning after six Shivshahi buses parked at the state bus-stand were set on fire on Wednesday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Weight loss, anxiety common symptoms reported by Covid-recovered patients, say Pune doctors

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE A presentation on Covid-19 by senior doctors in the city noted that patients lost an incredible amount of weight during treatment and reported anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder among those who had recovered
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

52% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist; 534 fresh Covid cases reported

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE The district on Wednesday reported two deaths due to Covid-related infection in 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune metro car shed land acquisition work in final stage, PMRDA to start work soon

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PUNE Land acquisition for the Pune metro car shed is in its final stage and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is expected to start work there soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu and Congress candidates releasing the party manifesto for the Mohali MC elections at a hotel in Phase 9 on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu and Congress candidates releasing the party manifesto for the Mohali MC elections at a hotel in Phase 9 on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
others

Mohali MC polls: Congress manifesto promises bus stand in centre of city

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Party also promises to establish one more fire station, cow shed and a local bus service, besides underground parking under all public parks in the city if voted to power
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

15,000 metric tonnes of grapes exported so far... but Covid issues in Europe raise challenges for exporters

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:31 PM IST
PUNE Grape exports from Maharashtra have begun for this season, but exporters are facing various problems this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Europe
READ FULL STORY
Close
With ex-officio member votes, the TRS strength goes up to 88, MIM 54 and BJP 49 leading to total 193. There has to be a quorum of 50 per cent (97) of the members to conduct Mayor Elections and whichever candidate secures more number of votes will be elected as the Mayor.(PTI File)
With ex-officio member votes, the TRS strength goes up to 88, MIM 54 and BJP 49 leading to total 193. There has to be a quorum of 50 per cent (97) of the members to conduct Mayor Elections and whichever candidate secures more number of votes will be elected as the Mayor.(PTI File)
others

GHMC Mayoral poll: TRS likely to emerge victorious on February 11

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The BJP's strength has come down to 47 following the death of one of its members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Man, his four minor sons found dead in Rajasthan

By Sohail Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Police said the man was alcoholic would often beat his sons and wife under the influence of alcohol. The bodies would be handed over to the relatives after their post-mortem
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sutradhara’s tales: Pune’s history goes back 2000 years… Satavahana era revealed

By Saili K Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:38 PM IST
So far, the story of Pune has taken us through obscure lanes of prehistoric and proto-historic periods, where we witnessed the activities of early Punekars
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP