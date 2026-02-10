Chennai, The manufacturing facility set up by Tata Motors in Tamil Nadu is among "the first plants in the country to produce both luxury vehicles and electric automobiles at scale", Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said on Tuesday. Tata Motors’ Ranipet plant among first to make luxury, EVs at scale: TN Minister

With the plant in Ranipet commencing production on February 9, Rajaa said the location reflected the DMK government's focus on "distributed growth" across the state.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Tata Motors factory at Panapakkam in Ranipet district and drove the first Range Rover Evoque produced at the unit.

In a social media post, Rajaa said it was a proud moment for Tamil Nadu as the chief minister inaugurated the next-generation Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in Ranipet.

"This is a ₹9,000 crore investment grounded at a time of global trade uncertainty and brought from groundbreaking to operations in just 16 months. Despite tariffs and disruptions in the global auto sector, the investment was grounded because of the trust between Tata and Tamil Nadu," he said.

Commenting on the location of the facility, the minister said it underscored the government's commitment to distributed growth across the state.

"Large anchor investments must strengthen regions beyond traditional hubs. That is when a new ecosystem is born, and surrounding areas become new hotspots for job creation in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Rajaa said several diploma holders from Ranipet and other parts of Tamil Nadu would be employed at the Tata Motors facility, and that they had been selected and trained at a Tata facility in Pune.

"This is the outcome of stable governance, policy clarity and relentless execution under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin. Tamil Nadu will continue to attract high-quality manufacturing, ground it quickly and spread its benefits across regions," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.