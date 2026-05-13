Tea stall owner shot dead while trying to catch chain snatchers in Darbhanga

A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by motorcycle-borne criminals in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Wednesday morning while trying to catch them after they attempted to snatch a gold chain from a passerby, police said. Representative image. (HT File)

The incident occurred near the entrance of Rambag Fort under the University police station area. The deceased, identified as Shravan Kumar, ran a tea and snacks stall inside the university campus.

According to eyewitnesses, Amit Kumar Singh had gone out to buy milk when two men on a motorcycle allegedly tried to snatch his gold chain. When Amit resisted, nearby residents became alert and attempted to stop the accused from fleeing.

During the commotion, Shravan Kumar reportedly rushed forward to catch one of the criminals. The assailants then allegedly opened fire, and Shravan was hit in the chest.

Amit Kumar Singh said the attackers fired three rounds at him, but he managed to escape unharmed. “After that, they moved ahead and shot Shravan Kumar,” he said.

With the help of local residents and police personnel, Shravan was taken to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

University police station SHO Sudhir Kumar said a manhunt had been launched to arrest the accused.

Following the killing, angry residents staged a protest by burning tyres on the road and demanding immediate arrest of the criminals. Senior police officials later reached the spot and began an investigation into the incident.