Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi
Tehsildar, sub registrar booked for fraudulent land registration in Gorakhpur

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 29, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Circle officer Ratnesh Singh confirmed that the case had been registered under relevant sections and an inquiry had been initiated following the directive of the CJM of Gorakhpur.

The district police registered an FIR at Gola police station on Friday against a tahsildar, a sub registrar, and a former village head for fraudulent land registration and initiated an inquiry into the case.

For Representation Only (AP File)
For Representation Only (AP File)

Circle officer Ratnesh Singh confirmed that the case had been registered under relevant sections and an inquiry had been initiated following the directive of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Gorakhpur.

Officials stated that Deepak Singh, a resident of Swaraj village, had filed a case in the CJM Gorakhpur court under section 156/3. He claimed that his father, Shyam Narayan Singh, died on July 30, 2009. In June 2018, his 80-year-old mother, Phoola Devi, took a 10 lakh loan from the bank on a Kisan Credit Card for repairing their old house.

According to Deepak Singh, he had properly informed the sub registrar and tahsildar in January 2020 about the mortgage of land against the bank loan. Despite this, the tahsildar and sub registrar registered the land to Rakesh Singh, Digvijaya Singh, Ram Awadhesh Singh and Rana Singh on December 9, 2021, and transferred the property to their names on March 15, 2021.

Taking cognizance of the irregularities, the CJM Gorakhpur directed police officials on Thursday evening to lodge a case against tahsildar Sunita Gupta, currently posted as SDM in Varanasi, and the then sub registrar Dhirendra Prasad, now posted as AIG Stamp in Mahoba.

Other Cities
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
