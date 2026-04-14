Tejashwi, Prashant Kishor slam ‘Gujarat rule’ as Samrat set to become next Bihar CM

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, also the leader of opposition, launched a sharp attack on outgoing chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, saying Bihar “will now be governed by Gujarat” after Kumar’s resignation brought an end to his record 21-year hold on power.

The former deputy chief minister accused Nitish Kumar of clearing the ground for the BJP and what he called its “Godse ideology” (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

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Speaking to reporters here, the former deputy chief minister accused Kumar of clearing the ground for the BJP and what he called its “Godse ideology”. “He used to take the name of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). But now he is giving an opportunity to the party whose ideology is that of Nathuram Godse,” Yadav said. “Whoever becomes the chief minister, it will not be the choice of the people of Bihar. Bihar will now be governed by Gujarat.”

Kumar, who has served as chief minister across multiple terms and alliances, submitted his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at Lok Bhavan hours earlier. The move came days after he was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10, fulfilling a long-standing ambition that saw him serve in every legislative forum — the Bihar assembly, legislative council, Lok Sabha and now the upper house.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, the outgoing CM said he had stepped down after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting and offered “full cooperation and guidance” to the new government. “We have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar… Now the new government will look after the work here. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, the outgoing CM said he had stepped down after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting and offered “full cooperation and guidance” to the new government. “We have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar… Now the new government will look after the work here. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP moved quickly to fill the vacuum. Union minister and the party’s central observer for Bihar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced that deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary had been unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party. Choudhary is set to take over as the state’s first BJP chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP moved quickly to fill the vacuum. Union minister and the party’s central observer for Bihar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced that deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary had been unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party. Choudhary is set to take over as the state’s first BJP chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The shift hands effective control of the NDA government in India’s third most populous state to the BJP ahead of assembly elections, marking a decisive change in Bihar’s political landscape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift hands effective control of the NDA government in India’s third most populous state to the BJP ahead of assembly elections, marking a decisive change in Bihar’s political landscape. {{/usCountry}}

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Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, addressing a media briefing in Araria on Tuesday, was equally scathing about the development. Without naming Choudhary directly, Kishor said the BJP — which often projects itself as a party of “chhaal, charitra aur chehra” (conduct, character and face) — had handed Bihar its first “gift” in the form of a leader whose own conduct, character and face had become subjects of public debate.

“Bihar, the land of knowledge, has received this from the new BJP,” Kishor said. “They have shown that Bihar will now be run from Gujarat.” He claimed the real power behind the new chief minister would rest with Amit Shah. “The key and remote control will be with him,” Kishor added. “Their priority is to keep sending lakhs of Bihar’s young men to Gujarat in trains and buses like animals, to work for 10-12 thousand rupees. In the coming days, Gujaratis will be the factory owners and Biharis will remain the labourers.”

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RJD leader Bhai Virendra echoed similar concerns, saying Kumar had resigned “under pressure”. “Wherever the BJP forms a government with allies, it finishes those allies. We are seeing the same thing in Bihar,” he said.

On the other hand, BJP national president Nitin Nabin welcomed the change on X: “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Samrat Choudhary ji on being elected leader of the Bihar NDA Legislature Party. I am fully confident that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and your able leadership, Bihar will move forward on the path of progress, prosperity and self-reliance and give new energy to the resolve of Viksit Bihar @2047.”

The transition brings to a close an era defined by Nitish Kumar’s frequent political realignments and opens a new chapter with the BJP firmly in command in the state.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Subhash Pathak ...Read More Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand. Read Less

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