Telangana CM KCR orders to abolish Village Revenues Assistant system, to regularise staff

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday decided to abolish the VRA ( Village Revenues Assistant) system and said that the staff will be regularised in the supernumerary posts in the Revenue department. The state government decided to do away with the VRAs, also known by the names of defunct Neerati, Maskuru, Lushkar and Shakasindhi, as they symbolised the “feudal structure”. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Taking into consideration the recommendations made by the Cabinet Sub Committee, the available stipulated rules and qualifications, CM KCR said that all the VRA staff will be adjusted accordingly in Municipal Administration, Mission Bhagiratha, Irrigation wing etc. They will be appointed as permanent government staff, said an official statement.

The CM directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to issue orders in this regard on Monday.

CM KCR emphasised that governments should take decisions in tune with the people's needs and social evolution. It is the responsibility of the government to provide job security to government employees working in the sectors which fade out from time to time. The CM explained that the government adopted a policy and hence the VRA system is being abolished.

Speaking on this occasion, CM KCR said that the Village Assistant system came into existence to look after Village revenues and other needs during the period when agriculture and irrigation wings were developed. The decades-old system has been transformed into today's VRAs. He praised the self-sacrificing service of the VRAs who have been doing social service for generations.

Procedure for regularisation and adjustment of VRAs

CM KCR said that “20,555 VRAs are working across the state. Some of them are illiterates, some have passed seventh standard, tenth standard, and intermediate and a few completed degrees and higher studies. The government will determine the job categories based on their educational qualification. They will be appointed in the respective departments as per the rules.”

Those who have completed higher studies and are eligible for promotions, the eligible will be appointed to suitable posts. It has also been decided to provide government jobs to the kin of VRAs who are above 61 years under compassionate appointments. Government jobs will also be given to one of the family members of VRAs who died before 61 years while performing duties for any reason after 2nd June 2014, the statement added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail