MUMBAI: Television actor Abhishek Malik and his friend were allegedly assaulted by three unidentified persons in Jogeshwari on Friday. Three men assault actor Abhishek Malik, friend

According to the police, the incident happened when Malik was going from the airport towards Malad to drop off his friend at her home in the afternoon.

At around 4pm, when the duo reached near the Shankarwadi bus stop, the actor saw a man inside a car making some gestures at them.

“I rolled down my window to ask the man what he wanted to say. Before I could say anything, he started thumping his fist at my car. When I got out of the vehicle to confront him, all three occupants of the other car started beating me up,” Malik told the police. One of the men had a sharp weapon with him, he added.

“When Malik’s friend got out of the car to help him the trio also hit the woman. It was only after some passersby intervened the three men went back into their vehicle,” the police said.

The actor sustained injuries on his face, head, hands and legs in the attack, the police added.

In his complaint, Malik mentioned that he googled the nearest police station soon after the men had left. “Based on the results, I went to Amboli police station. Police officers thereafter took us to the Trauma Care Hospital. They told us that the spot of the incident was under the jurisdiction of the Jogeshwari police and brought us to the police station,” he said in his statement.

The three men have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are on the lookout for the accused.