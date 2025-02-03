Telugu film producer found dead in Goa apartment; police suspect suicide

PANAJI: Telugu film producer Sunakara K P Chowdary was found dead in a rented house at Siolim in Goa in a case of suspected death by suicide, police said. He was 44 years old. Police said that an investigation is going on in the case. (Representational image)

Chowdary, a resident of Gachibowli, close to Hyderabad, was staying at Siolim in north Goa, within the jurisdiction of the Anjuna police station while also running a business here.

“An inquiry into the incident is underway,” said North Goa superintendent of police Akshat Kaushal.

“Preliminary information suggests that Chowdary had been living alone in the flat for the past six to seven months. According to initial statements, his friends became concerned when he failed to respond to phone calls and messages this morning. They subsequently contacted the flat owner, who, upon checking, found Chowdary hanging and information was given to the police,” Kaushal said.

“Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the deceased’s family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.

