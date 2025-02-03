Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Telugu film producer found dead in Goa apartment; police suspect suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2025 05:27 PM IST

Preliminary information suggests that Chowdary had been living alone in the flat for the past six to seven months, police said

PANAJI: Telugu film producer Sunakara K P Chowdary was found dead in a rented house at Siolim in Goa in a case of suspected death by suicide, police said. He was 44 years old.

Police said that an investigation is going on in the case. (Representational image)
Police said that an investigation is going on in the case. (Representational image)

Chowdary, a resident of Gachibowli, close to Hyderabad, was staying at Siolim in north Goa, within the jurisdiction of the Anjuna police station while also running a business here.

“An inquiry into the incident is underway,” said North Goa superintendent of police Akshat Kaushal.

“Preliminary information suggests that Chowdary had been living alone in the flat for the past six to seven months. According to initial statements, his friends became concerned when he failed to respond to phone calls and messages this morning. They subsequently contacted the flat owner, who, upon checking, found Chowdary hanging and information was given to the police,” Kaushal said.

“Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the deceased’s family has been notified. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On