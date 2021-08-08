Tempo turns turtle inside new Katraj tunnel, driver dies on spot

PUNE: A tempo driver lost his life after losing control of the vehicle around 300 metre inside the new Katraj tunnel en route to Pune.

The deceased driver and accused has been identified as Vijay Ashok Rokade, 23, a resident of Ambegaon Khurd area of Pune, according to the police. One other person identified as Akshay Anant Shinde, 25, who was with Rokade in the tempo, was injured in the accident. The tempo was heading towards Pune via the new Katraj tunnel from Khed-Shivapur at around 5pm on Friday when Rokade allegedly lost control of the vehicle which turned turtle, killing him on the spot.

Mohan Deshmukh, assistant sub-inspector of the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “The tempo was empty. They were driving back to Pune. The accident caused a small traffic snarl and the people inside two to three vehicles that were stranded called the police and we cleared the road.”

As Shinde, who was with Rokade, was also injured, the police lodged a complaint in the case and an offence was registered against Rokade under sections 279, 304(a) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.