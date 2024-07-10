Thane: Loan recovery agents arrested for harassing film director’s wife

THANE: The anti-extortion cell of the Thane police has apprehended three individuals for allegedly harassing the wife of a Marathi film director regarding a loan associated with an illegal lending firm. The investigation revealed that some major banks had outsourced loan recovery contracts to this firm, and now the scrutiny is focused on bank officials who allegedly provided inaccurate data to it. Thane, India - July 09, 2024: Thane crime branch has arrested three accused who harassed the wife of a Marathi film director in Thane by Mobile phone , in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, July 09, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The wife of a film director residing in Thane received persistent calls from a call center attempting to recover a loan belonging to a former resident of their building who had left the place around 10 years ago. Right from the beginning, the callers used abusive language and made derogatory statements about her character.

Getting frustrated by the calls, the film director and his wife filed a complaint at the police station. Acting on their complaint, the anti-extortion cell led by senior police inspector Maloji Shinde and a team led by assistant police inspector Sunil Tarmale promptly initiated an investigation.

Initial efforts led the teams to the owner of the SIM card, which was used to make the calls to the director’s wife. The person in whose name the SIM card was registered denied having knowledge about the card and the mobile number associated with it. This discovery pointed toward the SIM card seller, Virar resident Rahul Kumar Dubey, 33, who has a shop in Andheri. He had apparently issued two SIM cards under his name - one for an individual and another for a call centre.

“The accused had set targets from the call centre company to issue SIM cards for their operations. For each card issued, he would receive double the price of the SIM. He had been issuing such cards to them over the last two years. He would issue two to three SIM cards in the name of one person,” said a police officer.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the callers, Shubham Oza, 29 and Amit Pathak, 33, both Bhayander residents. Oza was the owner of Citizen Capital Call Centre and had contracts to recover loans from individuals holding accounts with Kotak Bank, Slice Finance, and IDFC First Bank.

“The data provided by these banks to the call centre was used for loan recovery, and these individuals contacted, humiliated, and threatened several people daily. We have summoned bank officials to appear for investigation in the case,” said the police officer.

The police produced all three accused in court and obtained custody up to July 10. They have also urged people who have been at the receiving end of such calls to come forward and file complaints.