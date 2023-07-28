20-day theatre workshop concludes in Prayagraj

A 20-day ongoing theatre workshop organised by ‘The Third Bell Repertory’ concluded in Ashok Nagar on Friday. Around 15 students and budding actors from Prayagraj city participated in the workshop. Participants attending the workshop. (HT PHOTO)

The concluding session began with an introduction to the various intricacies of the play. The information was provided about different types of acting styles: Physical, verbal, emotional, and observatory and how the stage is divided into different segments.

The workshop was conducted under the guidance of the institution’s secretary and director, Alok Nair, and experienced guest instructors provided guidance to the participants throughout the workshop.

The instructors elaborated on the importance of theatre training and the need for constant creative exploration to enrich the stage performances.

The yoga session conducted by yoga guru Ashwin Pandey focussed on the role of yoga in theatrical art and introduced the participants to yoga techniques like Naad Yoga, Kriya Yoga, and Sadhana.

Senior actor Manoj Kumar explained the speciality of movement on the stage and emphasised the role of skilled actors in revitalising the art of theatre.

Gaurav Sharma, a young instructor shed light on the history of theatre and shared his experiences on stage types and lighting arrangements while senior actor and critic Ajamil Vyas enriched the workshop with his insights, discussing the nuances of language, voice modulation, and other performance elements.

Additionally, theatre artist Ritika Awasthi provided insights into acting, dance, and costume peculiarities. Varun Kumar, another experienced actor, provided training in creating masks and costume designs for stage performances.

Other members, including Siddharth Mishra from Bharatendu Natya Akademi, shared their experiences and ideas with the students.

The workshop concluded with the director Alok Nair expressing gratitude to all the guest instructors and presenting them with tokens of appreciation.

The members of the organisation Ravindra Varma, Amitesh Srivastava, Pranay Kushwaha, Harshit Pandey, Harshit Kesarwani, Satyam Singh Rajput, Hemant Singh, Shreya Singh, Anshika Singh, Jagriti, Prajwal Singh, Vijay Shukla, Neeraj, Harsh Suryavanshi, and other participants were also present.

