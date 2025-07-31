Third flood alert in a month as Ganga, Yamuna swell in Prayagraj

With heavy rainfall in catchment areas causing a rapid rise in the Ganga and Yamuna, the irrigation department has issued a third flood alert this month, warning that water levels may cross the danger mark by August 2. Flood water in localities near Sangam and Dashashwamedh Ghat in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

According to data provided by the Flood Control Room, floods in Prayagraj typically occur around August 2 each year. With the current rise in water levels—2 to 3 cm per hour—in both rivers, the water is expected to cross the warning mark of 83.73 metres by August 2. As of 4 pm on Wednesday, the Ganga was flowing at 81.88 metres, while the Yamuna measured 82.22 metres.

According to Vinita Singh, ADM (finance and revenue) and in-charge of the district’s Flood Relief Cell, the increasing pace of the water level rise over the past 48 hours has led to flood relief and rescue units being placed on alert for the third time this month.

On Wednesday, floodwaters entered Dehli Bhagesar village in Karchana, as well as parts of Koraon and the trans-Ganga region. Over a dozen boats were deployed in these villages to rescue residents stranded by the rising waters.

As per the nodal officer, a total of 95 flood relief camps have been set up across eight tehsils of the district, identified as sensitive based on past flood data. The camps are distributed as follows: Sadar (26), Soraon (07), Phulpur (13), Karchana (20), Meja (11), Bara (09), Handia (06), and Koraon (03).

Executive engineer of the irrigation department, Prayagraj, RK Singh, stated that the water level trends over the past two days indicate a possible flood-like situation in the first week of August.

“Heavy rainfall in different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand has caused the rise in water level of both the rivers in Prayagraj. The level of Ganga increased 103 cm on Tuesday, which was an outcome of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and UP with water flowing into Ganga from Tehri, Haridwar, Narora, Bijnore and Kanpur up to Prayagraj. Similarly, rise in water level of Yamuna was due to heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh causing rise in water level of Ken and Betua rivers. These two rivers joined Yamuna in Banda, casting its effects on the river in Prayagraj,” he added.

As per the official, water level was expected to reach the warning mark of 83.74 metres in a few days.

On Wednesday morning at 8am, 99,162 cusec water was released from Haridwar barrage, 46,019 cusec from Narora barrage besides 62,138 cusec from Kanpur barrage.

At 4pm on Wednesday, water level of Ganga at Phaphamu was recorded at 81.88 metres, 81.63 metres at Chhatnag besides the level of Yamuna in Naini was measured at 82.22 metres. The district administration has issued three flood control helpline numbers for district residents to contact in any emergency arising due to floods. These numbers include 0532-2642577, 0532-2642587 and 1077.