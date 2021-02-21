Third week of switch Delhi campaign to focus on electric cars: Gahlot

New Delhi: The state government will focus on electric cars in the third week of its “Switch Delhi” campaign aimed at promoting electric vehicles (EVs) in the national capital, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday.

“This week, we will focus on sensitising Delhi people on the benefits of EV four-wheelers over their petrol or diesel counterparts, and on the many benefits that are offered under Delhi’s EV policy for those who want to make this switch,” Gahlot said.

Delhi was among the first states to offer incentives on the purchase of private four-wheelers. Incentives of up to ₹3 lakh are provided under the Delhi EV policy, that includes a ₹1.5 lakh subsidy and exemption in registration fees and road tax.

“This is the highest subsidy in India and makes the total cost of ownership of an electric car in Delhi exactly the same as a diesel car. Subsidies provided on electric cars under the Delhi EV policy are reducing the total cost of ownership of the electric cars by up to 30%. An individual can save ₹1,050 per month by switching from a diesel car to an EV,” Gahlot said.

Under Delhi’s EV policy, 12 four-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives. There are significant financial benefits that e-cars offer, the government said in a statement. The total cost of ownership of a private electric car and a private diesel car travelling approximately 30km a day in Delhi is ₹19.04/km and ₹19.11/km respectively, the government statement said.

Switch Delhi is an eight-week mass awareness campaign launched by the Delhi government to sensitise people about the benefits of switching to EVs to the environment as well as to make them aware of the incentives and infrastructure being developed under Delhi’s EV policy. The campaign aims at informing, encouraging, and motivating each and every person in Delhi to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles, the government said in the statement.