Three boys apprehended for raping eight-yr-old girl in Okhla area

NEW DELHI: Three boys aged between 12 and 13 years have been apprehended for allegedly gang raping an eight-year-old girl in south-east Delhi’s Okhla on Saturday, police said on Sunday. All three are school dropouts, police said, adding that their parents are labourers and house helps. (Representative photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Hemant Tiwari confirmed the incident but refrained from sharing details.

A police officer aware of the matter said that Okhla Industrial Area police station received a call on Saturday in which a woman alleged that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by three minor boys from the neighbourhood. When police reached the spot, the girl narrated the ordeal. “The girl said that the accused boys took her to a secluded place where they sexually assaulted her on Saturday. She said that on Thursday and Friday, too, they had taken her to a secluded place where they undressed her and tried to rape her one by one. They had threatened her against sharing it with anyone else,” the officer said.

However, when the girl returned home, she informed her mother, who further informed police.

The survivor was taken for medical examination at a government hospital, where the doctor confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The girl was then taken to the police station along with her mother for counselling, and the three accused boys were also brought in for questioning before they were apprehended.

All three are school dropouts, police said, adding that their parents are labourers and house helps.

Police said that a case under section 70 (gang rape) and 351(criminal intimidation) of the BNS and 6 POCSO has been registered, and a probe is underway.

Following the incident, deployment was increased in the neighbourhood as several people tried to stage a protest, believing that the minor was raped by boys of a different community. However, police clarified that one of the accused was from the same community as the survivor and there was no “communal angle” to the incident.

In January, a six-year-old girl was gang raped by three minor boys aged between 10 and 14 in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura. The three boys were apprehended by police.