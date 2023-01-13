Home / Cities / Others / Three burnt alive after their car catches fire on Bundelkhand expressway

Three burnt alive after their car catches fire on Bundelkhand expressway

Published on Jan 13, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Three people were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck and caught fire on Bundelkhand expressway past midnight on Wednesday, said the police. The truck driver ran away leaving the vehicle behind.

The three victims were trapped in such a massive fire that the police could only retrieve a few bones from the vehicle which were sent for autopsy. (Sourced pic for representation only)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Three people were burnt alive after the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck and caught fire on Bundelkhand expressway past midnight on Wednesday, said the police.

The truck driver ran away leaving the vehicle behind. Sub divisional magistrate Khalid Anjum said the police have lodged an FIR.

The three victims were trapped in such a massive fire that the police could only retrieve a few bones from the vehicle which were sent for autopsy.

The victims were identified as Rajesh, 51, Shareef Khan, 50, and Jitendra, 47, all residents of Madhavgarh, Jalaun. They had gone to Allahabad high court and were returning in a Hyundai i20 car.

The truck carrying hay hit the car near Jariya village on the expressway. According to police, the truck was on the wrong side of the expressway. The locals said the car caught fire instantly, and none could go near it to help the passengers.

Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
