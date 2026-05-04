Three cops suspended after outpost death

A 21 year old man brought to a police outpost in Baghpat district for questioning in connection with a theft case died after allegedly attempting suicide inside the premises, sparking outrage and prompting swift administrative action. Authorities suspended the outpost in-charge Suresh Kumar along with two constables, citing prima facie negligence. Officials said that an FIR is being prepared based on a complaint from the deceased’s family. (For representation only)

The incident took place at the Bhadal police outpost under the Doghat police station area. According to police officials, Rohit Rana, a resident of Nirpura village, had been called to the outpost on May 2 for questioning regarding a recent theft incident. After the interrogation, his family members were also summoned to the outpost to take him home.

During this period, Rohit allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan using a cloth (gamcha) within the outpost premises. Police personnel present at the scene immediately intervened, brought him down, and rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Budhana for treatment.

Considering his critical condition, doctors referred him to the district hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

Taking serious note of the incident, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai ordered the immediate suspension of the Bhadal outpost in-charge and two constables on grounds of negligence. Officials said that an FIR is being prepared based on a complaint from the deceased’s family.

Meanwhile, a field unit and forensic team have visited the spot and collected evidence. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to the death.