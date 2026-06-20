Three cyber crooks held in Jamtara; nine phones, 22 SIM cards seized

Continuing its crackdown on cybercrime, Jamtara Police arrested three alleged cyber fraudsters from different locations in the district and seized nine mobile phones and 22 SIM cards from their possession, officials said. Representative image. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Jamtara Superintendent of Police (SP) Shambhu Kumar Singh said that the arrests were made following specific intelligence inputs. A special raiding team led by Cyber Crime DSP Amit Kumar was constituted to verify the information and conduct the operation.

The team carried out raids in the forest area between Supaidih and Shekhpura under Jamtara police station limits and near Pindari Maidan in Karmatanr police station area. Three people were caught while allegedly engaging in cyber fraud activities.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sanatan Das (30) of Nawadih village, Nitesh Das (22) of Posoi village and Hiran Ansari (26) of Loharbanda village.

According to police investigations, Sanatan Das and Nitesh Das allegedly uploaded fake contact numbers on Google in place of customer care numbers of banks such as Union Bank and Axis Bank. They would then receive calls from customers seeking banking assistance and allegedly obtain confidential information on the pretext of KYC updates, account-related problems and other banking issues.

Hiran Ansari, meanwhile, allegedly posed as a bank official and targeted people by claiming that their credit cards had been blocked or that new cards needed to be issued, police said.

“The accused used different methods to gain the trust of victims and collect sensitive banking information for committing fraud. Preliminary investigation suggests that their network had links extending to several states,” SP Singh said.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Telecommunications Act. Further investigation is underway.

The raiding team included Cyber Crime Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajesh Mandal, Inspector Nitish Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Hiralal Mahto and personnel of the reserve guard.