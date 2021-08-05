Home / Cities / Others / Three held for abetment to suicide in Malerkotla
The victim’s brother has claimed that the accused called his brother at their place and forced him to commit suicide. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The victim’s brother has claimed that the accused called his brother at their place and forced him to commit suicide. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Three held for abetment to suicide in Malerkotla

The body of a 28-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the residence of his woman friend.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 08:46 PM IST

SANGRUR Malerkotla police have arrested three persons for abetment to suicide, after the body of a 28-year-old man, of Hathan village, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the residence of his woman friend on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case following a complaint from the victim’s brother under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at Sandaur police station. He alleged that the accused called his brother at their place and forced him to commit suicide.

Malerkotla DSP William Jeji said the three had been arrested an investigation had been started.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.