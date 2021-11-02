Three held for hurling crude bombs at RSS activist in Varanasi

VARANASI Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly hurling three crude bombs at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist (shakha) in Pitarkunda area of Varanasi on October 28, said police.

The arrested accused were identified as Prabhunath Singh (30), Bakridu Ansari (30), Mohammad Imtiyaz (30), said station house officer, Sigra police station, Anoop Shukla.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this connection following a complaint by the RSS volunteer Vijay Jaiswal, who was injured after one of the three bombs exploded.

Bombs were hurled at Jaiswal in Pitarkunda area under Sigra police station area of Varanasi, on Thursday, police said. A team was constituted to arrest the three accused and they were nabbed on Monday, they added.