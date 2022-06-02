Three jail inmates paint diverse shades of Kashi on walls
Creativity cannot be confined and it has no boundaries. This was proved by three inmates at Varanasi district jail who have given wings to their imagination while using the massive walls of the jail as their canvas.
The three inmates who also happen to be artists, have painted the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, ghats of Varanasi, and Dhamek Stupa, Sarnath on the walls of the district jail. The paintings of Kabir Mutt and Sant Ravidas Mandir have also been drawn by them.
“The three inmates, Bholaram, Manish Sharma and R Bachchan David have drawn these wall paintings,” said jail superintendent AK Saxena.
These inmates have passion for painting. When they informed the jail officials about it and requested that they wanted to draw paintings on the inner walls of the jail, paints and brushes were provided to them, he said.
But firstly, the inmates were asked to draw a sample painting which turned out to be beautiful, and then we asked them to carry on with their passion, said Saxena.
Saxena said the wall paintings were drawn under the supervision of jailor Birendra Trivedi.
He said that the inner walls of the entire premises of the district jail were being beautified.
