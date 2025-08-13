Three killed, one injured as car rams Panchayat office in Badaun

Three young men lost their lives and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into the district Panchayat board in Badaun in the early hours of Tuesday. The accident took place near the ARTO office on the bypass road. The accident took place near the ARTO office on the bypass road (Sourced)

According to police, the four friends were returning from a birthday celebration when their car went out of control and hit the roadside board. The crash happened around 1 am, and the impact was so strong that the vehicle was badly damaged.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and frightening. Police arrived quickly and took the injured to the Government Medical College.

Three of the victims – Harshit Saxena,23, a revenue officer from Kalyan Nagar; Rubal, 22, from Dahemi; and Harshit Gupta,26, from Mal Godam Road – were declared dead on arrival. The fourth person, Ankit, 24, from Kalyan Nagar, sustained injuries and has been shifted to Bareilly for further treatment. Police say the group had celebrated Harshit Saxena’s birthday at a restaurant and were heading towards Ujhani when the accident happened.

Families of the victims rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the cause of the crash. ASP Vijendra Dwivedi confirmed that a full inquiry is underway.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sadness over the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), his office conveyed condolences to the families and asked district officials to ensure the injured person receives proper medical care. He also wished for a speedy recovery for the survivor.