Three killed, one injured by lightning in Bihar’s Katihar; CM announces 4L ex-gratia

Kathar: Three people, including two brothers, were killed and one was injured after lightning struck them in Bihar’s Katihar on Saturday afternoon, police said. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to the people to exercise caution before leaving their homes in such weather. (Representative photo)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and directed the authorities to pay an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to each bereaved family, a statement issued from the CM’s office said.

The deceased — Gopi Prasad Mandal (70), Dheer Narayan Mandal (68), and Akhilesh Mandal (55) — were in the field grazing their cattle at Tingharia village. Lightning reportedly struck them while they were seeking shelter under a tree to protect themselves from the rain.

“The injured person is undergoing treatment in the Katihar district hospital, and doctors said that his condition is critical,” a police officer said.

The police have sent the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.

CM Kumar also appealed to the people to exercise caution before leaving their homes in such weather.