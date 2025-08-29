Three men sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting minors in Meghalaya

Shillong: A Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district has sentenced three men to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting three children in 2017. The three accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, sexually assaulted three minors on June 28, 2017. (Representative photo)

The court awarded each of the accused — Mawri Ksing, Sbishon Songthiang, and Bron Prang — who were found guilty under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Pocso Act, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000 for attempted gang rape.

They were also sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment for house trespass (Section 448 of IPC), two years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 for sexual harassment (Section 354A of IPC), and six years’ rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹10,000 for aggravated sexual assault (Sections 9(g) and 10 of the Pocso Act).

The three accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, sexually assaulted three minors on June 28, 2017. A case was registered at the Nongpoh Police Station, and a chargesheet was submitted on October 23, 2017.

Ri Bhoi superintendent of police (SP) Vivekanand Singh Rathore said the sentencing reflected the seriousness of the crime. “The investigation was done meticulously and justice has finally been delivered,” he added.