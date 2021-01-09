Three persons accused of animal slaughter arrested in Greater Noida
Dadri police on Thursday night arrested three persons for slaughtering an animal illegally and dumping the carcass in Maicha village.
The carcass had created tensions in the locality after the local people had spotted the flesh and bones in a vacant plot on January 6.
The suspects were identified as Javed, 25, a resident of Faridabad, Ghaffar and Shah Alam, residents of Pilkhuwa in Hapur.
Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the suspects had dumped the carcasses two days ago.
“When we received the complaint, we had registered a case against unknown suspects under Sections 3, 5 and 8 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” he said.“On Thursday night, seven suspects armed with knives and countrymade guns reached Dadri village in a vehicle. When they spotted the police team, they tried to flee, even firing at the police team.”
A few suspects jumped off the vehicle and tried to escape into the dense jungle. The police also opened fire in which Shah Alam and Ghaffar were injured in their legs and were arrested, said police. The third suspect Javed was also arrested but was not injured.
Pandey said that the suspects revealed that they used to steal cattle and slaughter them at vacant and deserted locations and sold the meat to people in villages. “We found that four other suspects managed to escape during encounter. We have seized three countrymade guns, one knife, three cartridges and a rope from their possession,” he said.
The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.
