Home / Cities / Others / Three students held for firing at school bus in Baghpat, none injured

Three students held for firing at school bus in Baghpat, none injured

ByS Raju
Feb 24, 2023 11:26 PM IST

Fortunately, no student sustained any serious injury in the attack, which took place around 3 pm. The bullet hit the rear glass of the bus.

MEERUT A Class 11 student, along with his two friends, was held on Friday after he fired a gunshot at his school bus in the Baraut area of the Baghpat district. The three accused were allegedly involved in a scuffle with another group of students.

The three accused were allegedly involved in a scuffle with another group of students. (HT Photo)
The bullet hit the rear glass of the bus. The gunshot created panic among the 25 students on board the bus, who screamed for help, Meanwhile, the accused, Tarun, and his two friends -- Golla and Saksham -- fled the scene on a motorbike.

All three accused were held and booked following the incident. They will be produced before the juvenile court, said Ravi Ratan Gautam, circle officer, Baraut. Police also recovered the motorbike and the country-made pistol used in the crime, the cop added.

