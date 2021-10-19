Ticket to US at 1 lakh, up 40% over pre-Covid times

Ludhiana With the United States (US) opening its skies for fully vaccinated tourists from November 8, the desire to explore or meet near and dear ones has sent ticket prices soaring. There is a mad rush to book tickets which has translated into a single direct flight seat costing an average of over ₹1 lakh for economy travel. In pre-covid times, the rate was between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000 (depending on when one booked relative to date of travel). This means an increase of 40-50%.

The maximum demand is from the Doaba region in Punjab, where parents and relatives of students in the US had been anxious for the route to open up for long. For all this while, only Green Card holders, students, US citizens and their spouses were allowed to travel there.

Air India and United Airlines are booking direct flights to the US from India; American Airlines is awaiting the Centre’s approval. “Since the announcement, there has been a huge demand for bookings in November and December, but seats are limited. There are indirect flights via Europe and other countries, but due to Covid restrictions and differing rules across countries, travellers are preferring direct flights only as they do not want to waste time en route. Tickets for economy fare travel are priced ₹1 lakh and above,” said Ramanjit Singh Bedi of Prompt Travels, Chandigarh.

Travel agents add that there are no appointments for Visitors’ Visa for those applying afresh at the US Embassy for the next five months. “The next slot for interview for a Visitors Visa at the US Embassy in New Delhi is available only after March 20, 2022. Applicants are also exploring dates for a Visitors’ Visa after March, such is the demand,” said Aman Phallar, of Amreen Holidays in Ludhiana.

A number of travellers had booked tickets in advance, expecting that the US will open up travel from November 1. “These travellers are now having to pay hefty re-scheduling costs for their tickets,” said another travel agent.

Brij Mohan Singh, a farmer from Dakha said, “My daughter got married and went to reside with her husband in the US. As we have a tourist visa, we had no other option but to wait for travel restrictions to ease. My wife and I booked our flight to the US in November the day the announcement was made.”