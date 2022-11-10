Tiger mauls 10-year-old boy to death in Lakhimpur Kheri

A tiger that strayed away from the Dudhwa buffer zone forests, attacked a 10-year-old boy of Nimbuabojh village under Palia kotwali area in a sugarcane field and killed him here on Thursday evening.

The boy identified as Jaseem, was reported to have gone to the fields to harvest the cane crop when the big cat, hiding nearby, attacked and killed him.

The villagers working in the fields rushed to his rescue and chased away the big cat, reported to be a tiger. However, the boy succumbed to the fatal injuries.

Agitated over the incident, the villagers resorted to demonstration. Palia kotwali incharge PK Mishra along with his staff rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitating villagers.

Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Sanjay Kumar Pathak and deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone Sundaresh also rushed the spot and inspected the scene.

Confirming the human casualty from tiger’s attack, FD Sanjay Kumar Pathak said in view of public resentment following the tragic incident, cages to trap the tiger would be set up while elephant patrolling would also be carried out to drive away the big cat back to the forests, which were just a kilometre away from the human habitations.

Pathak also advised the people living in the periphery of Dudhwa forests to be alert and vigilant about the movements of big cats and other carnivorous animals and avoid walking or working alone.