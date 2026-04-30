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Tigress, 4 cubs die in Kanha Tiger Reserve; Canine Distemper Virus suspected

Officials have begun monitoring other tigers in the wild after the 10-year-old tigress T-141 and her four one-year-old cubs were found infected in the Sarhi range area

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:12 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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A tigress and her four cubs died in Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR), officials said on Thursday with forest officials suspecting the outbreak of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV).

The autopsy was later conducted and the carcasses were disposed of as per the protocol. (Image sourced from Kanha Tiger Reserve)

Officials have begun monitoring other tigers in the wild after the 10-year-old tigress T-141 and her four one-year-old cubs were found infected in the Sarhi range area.

Additional principal chief conservator of forest L Krishnamurthy said, “The cause of death of the tigress and her cubs was respiratory disorder and gastrointestinal infection, but we cannot rule out CDV. Samples have been sent for confirmation, and preventive measures are underway.”

According to local officials, the first cub died on April 21.

Also Read: 38 elephants, 9 tigers died in Chhattisgarh in last 26 months: State govt data

The carcass of a second cub was found in a decomposed state on April 24. Forest officials initially attributed the death to starvation, noting that cubs cannot hunt without their mother. However, on April 25, a third cub was discovered, prompting further investigation.

Monitoring teams with elephants are now tracking tigers in the Sarhi area and sanitising their surroundings.

Kanha Tiger Reserve field director Prakash Verma confirmed that samples of the tigress and cub have been preserved for further examination, and water samples are also being tested.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey called the deaths a wake-up call.

“Losing five tigers, possibly to CDV, is alarming. NTCA has clear instructions to vaccinate dogs, yet those roaming within 5 km of Kanha were not vaccinated. In 2015, Panna Tiger Reserve also reported tiger deaths due to CDV. Preventive action here was delayed as officials were busy translocating wild buffaloes from Assam”, he said.

Dubey demanded a fair probe and accountability from responsible officials.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tigress, 4 cubs die in Kanha Tiger Reserve; Canine Distemper Virus suspected
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tigress, 4 cubs die in Kanha Tiger Reserve; Canine Distemper Virus suspected
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