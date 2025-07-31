Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
3 lion cubs die in three days in Gujarat, others isolated for health checks

PTI |
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 11:40 am IST

The exact cause of the death of the three lion cubs will be known once the final medical report is ready

Three lion cubs have died in Gujarat's Amreli district in three days, prompting the forest department to isolate three lionesses and six cubs for collecting their blood samples for an analysis as a precautionary measure, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, three lionesses and six cubs have been isolated(AFP/Representational Image)
As a precautionary measure, three lionesses and six cubs have been isolated(AFP/Representational Image)

Two of the lion cubs died on July 28 and another one on July 30, state Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera said on Wednesday. "Veterinary doctors from Junagadh were immediately sent to the spot to help forest officials. Our senior forest officers are taking the necessary steps on the spot. As a precautionary measure, we have isolated three lionesses and six cubs.

Their blood samples will be sent for analysis," said Bera. The exact cause of the death of the three lion cubs will be known once the final report is ready, he said. A week back, forest officials rescued two lion cubs near Kagvadar village in Jafrabad taluka of Amreli, abandoned by their mothers, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Shetrunji Wildlife Division) Dhananjay Sadhu said.

"The cubs were medically treated at a rescue centre, however, they died two days ago due to weakness and pneumonia. As a precautionary measure, we have decided to check if other lions and cubs roaming in the area are healthy.

On Wednesday, we rescued three lionesses and six cubs from that area," he said. The official said forest personnel will conduct a health check-up of the rescued lionesses and cubs, collect their blood samples and release them in the wild. The samples will be forwarded to the forest laboratory for analysis. In 2018, as many as 11 lions died in Gujarat due to a combination of canine distemper virus (CDV) and protozoal infection in a month.

CDV is a highly contagious disease that attacks the immune system and other vital organs in animals, with the infection being fatal in most cases.

Follow Us On