Home / Cities / Others / Tihar on high alert as Covid cases cross 50
others

Tihar on high alert as Covid cases cross 50

New Delhi:Delhi’s Tihar jail is on high alert after at least 52 inmates have tested Covid-19 positive, of which 35 are admitted in three different hospitals, senior prison officers said, adding that seven jail officers, including the prison doctor, have also contracted the infection
By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 11:04 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi:Delhi’s Tihar jail is on high alert after at least 52 inmates have tested Covid-19 positive, of which 35 are admitted in three different hospitals, senior prison officers said, adding that seven jail officers, including the prison doctor, have also contracted the infection.

Until April 6, the jail had only 19 Covid positive prisoners and no jail staff was affected by the viral disease. Prison officers said the infection has spread swiftly as the administration was trying to create isolation spaces inside the country’s most populated prison complex. Currently, the jail has over 20,000 inmates, double its capacity of a little over 10,000.

A prison officer who did not wish to be named said, “Three prisoners were critical and had to be admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital; 32 prisoners have been admitted as a precautionary measure at two different hospitals; 17 others are in self isolation in the jail. The seven jail employees are isolating outside.”

A second officer who also spoke on the condition of anonymity said with the jail packed to double its capacity, it was getting difficult to find spaces for prisoners to isolate and ensure social distancing. “Today, more than 20,000 prisoners are in Tihar. The sanctioned capacity is only 10,026. In the last one week, more than 40 cases have been reported. We are finding ways to ensure social distancing, but it is a challenge. We fear the infection will spread more quickly than last time.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gauhati HC upholds NIA court order granting bail to Akhil Gogoi

Odisha seals inter-state borders amid Covid-19 surge; govt writes to centre for vaccine

Delhi schools to stay shut for classes 9-12: DoE

‘People in Gujarat think they are at God’s mercy’: HC tells state govt amid Covid-19 surge

Tihar’s director general Sandeep Goel said most of the prisoners were hospitalised as a precautionary measure. “We are creating isolation spaces within the prison. The bi-weekly visit by families from outside has been suspended. Prisoners are being produced in courts only virtually,” he said.

Experts such as former Tihar law officer Sunil Gupta and advocate Ajay Verma last week suggested that the administration should not take any chances and release prisoners who have maintained a good conduct and surrendered well on time after being released at the start of the pandemic last year.

Gupta had also suggested that the state government may use school buildings, which have open spaces as temporary prisons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP