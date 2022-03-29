Tikait, others stage dharna to protest arrest of BKU members
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and other union leaders and activists on Tuesday staged a dharna inside the Muzaffarnagar kotwali to protest against the arrest of some union members after a brawl with some hotel staffers on Monday night.
The dharna was continuing till last reports came in even as talks with police were underway to resolve the issue.
Tikait accused the police of taking wrongful action against the BKU activists and demanded their release.
Senior superintendent of police, Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav Saud that seven BKU activists, who went on a rampage in the district hospital on Monday night, were sent to jail.
“Talks are underway with Tikait to resolve the issue,” he said.
BKU’s media in charge Dharmendra Malik said two union members were beaten up by the owners and staffers of a hotel in Muzaffarnagar on Monday night. Police took members of both sides to the district hospital for their medical examination. Meanwhile, a few other BKU members from Titawi village reached there to enquire about the incident. Malik, however, did not mention about the ‘rampage’ in the district hospital, as alleged by the SSP.
Malik accused the police of taking wrongful action against BKU activists.
When information reached Tikait, he reached the kotwali with other union leaders and activists on Tuesday morning and demanded release of the arrested activists. He accused the police of being biased against union activists and then sat on a dharna, which was continuing till last reports came in.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics