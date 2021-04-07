To avoid clash with panchayat polls, teacher’s recruitment exam postponed

Exam Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has postponed the scheduled written examination for recruitment against 390 vacant posts of headmaster/principal and 1,504 vacant posts of assistant teachers in 3,049 government-aided junior high schools across the state.

The written examination was scheduled for April 18.

“The junior high school headmaster/assistant teacher recruitment exam-2021 that was scheduled on April 18 now stands postponed due to the three-phase Panchayat Elections-2021 taking place in the state. New date of the exam would be announced later,” said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, Exam Regulatory Authority, UP.

Exam Regulatory Authority, UP has sent copies of its notification, issued on Wednesday, in this regard to all divisional joint directors (education) and district inspector of schools besides all divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

The move comes following a green signal for the postponement of the recruitment exam given by the state government on April 6 that came through special secretary RV Singh in his missive sent to secretary of Exam Regulatory Authority.

Earlier, the Exam Regulatory Authority, UP had sought permission to postpone the recruitment exams as the exam were being held close to the panchayat polls of 16 districts set to take place for April 19 and which could prevent thousands of government primary and upper primary teachers who are applicants from appearing in it due to their poll duties.

Polling is set to be held in 16 districts of the state on April 19 in the second phase of the panchayat polls. These 16 districts, includes Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh.

The proposal to postpone the recruitment exams had followed letters from various District Magistrates to Secretary of Examination Regulatory Authority, UP pointing out that the entire administrative machinery would be busy during the elections. Due to this, it would not be possible for them to conduct the examination on April 18.

Hindustan Times had highlighted this issue in its report “Teachers in a fix over panchayat poll duty and recruitment exam” published on March 4.

More than 3.25 lakh candidates have applied for this recruitment.