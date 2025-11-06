To tackle crime, cops tell businesses near IGI Airport to install CCTVs

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday directed all the hotels, restaurants, petrol pumps and other commercial establishments near IGI Airport to install CCTVs with sufficient number of cameras to cover a 50-metre radius and storage system of at least 90 days. Police said a proper entry/exit record of users must be maintained (HT photo)

In the order dated October 31, it said that there have been “heinous incidents like murder, rape, robbery, etc, on the streets and in hotels, guest houses, restaurants, petrol pumps and banquet halls in Delhi in the past, causing loss of life and property.”

The order stated that strict compliance is required from managers and owners of the commercial establishments at Aerocity from November 2 to December 31.

Signed by ACP (Palam IGI) Pradeep Kumar Meena, the order states that the police aim to take swift measures to prevent any threat to human safety and to prevent untoward incidents that could disturb peace and tranquility in the area.

“The CCTVs must monitor every entry and exit and any other movement in the area concerned. The owner/manager of the establishment must ensure that the CCTV system is in order, and in case any defect is noticed, immediate action to get it rectified should be taken” the order reads.

Police said a proper entry/exit record of users must be maintained, and copies of IDs of those who book a hotel room must be obtained.

Any suspicious activity must immediately be informed to the police, it added.

Police said any person contravening this order shall be liable to be punished in accordance with the provisions of Section 223(a) (disobedience of orders by a public servant) of the BNS.