Tobacco violations: 100 challans issued, ₹18k collected in fines in last 10 days in Mohali
The district health department carried out surprise checks at 220 shops, kiosks and street vendors selling tobacco products in the last 10 days and issued 100 challans and collected ₹18,000 in fines under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) (COTPA) Act, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and anti-tobacco wing nodal officer Dr Navdeep Singh said on Wednesday. Eight people found smoking in public were also fined.
Teams of the anti-tobacco cell of the health department carried out the inspections with the help of local police at markets in Mohali, Gharuan, Kharar, Derabassi, Boothgarh, Kurali, Banur, Dhakoli and Lalru.
Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that some street vendors were caught selling cigarettes without any pictorial warnings on them and some shopkeepers were selling imported and loose cigarettes, which are in violation of the Act. During the raids, it was found that many grocery shops were also selling tobacco products, which is also prohibited.
Instructions were issued to them to put up warnings at their shops stating the health hazards of tobacco use and that they do not sell tobacco items to those below 18 years of age. Dr Kaur said the raids will continue and strict action would be taken against the violators in future.
Violations under COTPA:
Smoking in public places.
Direct or indirect advertisement of cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products to persons below 18 years of age.
Sale of tobacco products in an area within a radius of one hundred yards of any educational institution.
Sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products without mandatory 85 % pictorial warning.
This should start with one of his paheliyan, or riddles. In Sufism, a death anniversary is celebrated, not mourned, and the celebrations began last night in central Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, where Khusro's grave lies. Khusro isn't only celebrated for his verses. Devoted to a Sufi who was disdainful of emperors, Khusro himself made his living by serving in their courts. Khusro also compiled a Hindi-Persian dictionary and composed several wordplay riddles.
Despite 66% dip in mustard yield, Punjab farmers reaping bumper profits
Notwithstanding an estimated fall in the yield of up to 66% or three quintals per acre, mustard growers in Punjab are hoping to recover production losses in the coming weeks of the 2022-23 rabi marketing season following jump in rates. Market watchers say farmers are being paid ₹6,200-7,000 per quintal which is up to 39% higher than the MSP of ₹5,050.
Held for spying for ISI, accused sent to two-day police remand
The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Zaffar Riaz of Kolkata and his associate Mohd Shamshad of Bihar for allegedly providing information related to buildings of the various Indian military stations to a Pakistan-based intelligence officer. During this period, he got in touch with a Pakistan intelligence officer, Awais, who allured him to work for the ISI. Zaffar also introduced Shamshad to Awais.
DSR paddy sowing method not an overnight success: PAU expert
The Punjab government-backed water-saving direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy is not an over night wonder, but a result of four years of strenuous research trials that is proving beneficial for cultivating short-duration rice varieties and is also a boon for basmati cultivation, according to the principal researcher of the project at Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Mukhtar Singh Gill.
CM meets Shah: 2,000 additional troops to be deployed in Punjab, say Mann
Chandigarh/Delhi : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs regarding attempts by some miscreants to create trouble in the state. The chief minister spoke about the additional deployment after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi during which the latter assured him of all assistance from the central government.
