Tobacco violations: 100 challans issued, 18k collected in fines in last 10 days in Mohali

The district health department carried out surprise checks at 220 shops, kiosks and street vendors selling tobacco products in the last 10 days and issued 100 challans and collected ₹18,000 in fines under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) (COTPA) Act, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and anti-tobacco wing nodal officer Dr Navdeep Singh said on Wednesday. Eight people found smoking in public were also fined.

Teams of the anti-tobacco cell of the health department carried out the inspections with the help of local police at markets in Mohali, Gharuan, Kharar, Derabassi, Boothgarh, Kurali, Banur, Dhakoli and Lalru.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur said that some street vendors were caught selling cigarettes without any pictorial warnings on them and some shopkeepers were selling imported and loose cigarettes, which are in violation of the Act. During the raids, it was found that many grocery shops were also selling tobacco products, which is also prohibited.

Instructions were issued to them to put up warnings at their shops stating the health hazards of tobacco use and that they do not sell tobacco items to those below 18 years of age. Dr Kaur said the raids will continue and strict action would be taken against the violators in future.

Violations under COTPA:

Smoking in public places.

Direct or indirect advertisement of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products to persons below 18 years of age.

Sale of tobacco products in an area within a radius of one hundred yards of any educational institution.

Sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products without mandatory 85 % pictorial warning.