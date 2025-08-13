Tourism makeover for Prayagraj, poised to emerge as ‘City of Temple Corridors’

In a major push to boost religious tourism, authorities are planning to promote Prayagraj as the “City of Temple Corridors.” The initiative aims to enhance the city’s spiritual appeal in the aftermath of Mahakumbh-2025 and set the stage for Ardh Kumbh 2031, informed officials on Tuesday. Bade Hanuman temple corridor in Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)

Prayagraj’s regional tourism officer Aparajita Singh said the initiative will focus on promotion and developing newly constructed temple corridors while integrating key religious sites across the city. These measures are designed to enhance the pilgrim experience and draw visitors from across India and abroad, she added.

As a part of the initiative, the state has introduced a Tourism Tracker—a digital tool designed to monitor tourism trends, analyse visitor data, and evaluate the performance of major religious and tourist destinations in the region.

It will provide monthly insights on domestic and international footfall, accommodation occupancy, transport logistics, and event execution,” officials explained, adding, “It will also help identify areas that need attention or investment, ensuring a more seamless experience for pilgrims and visitors alike.”

Corridors and cultural revival

A key focus of the initiative is to promote temple corridors developed ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025, which involves revamping and connecting prominent yet long-neglected temples, including the Dwadash Madhav cluster, with an investment of over ₹129 crore. Corridors like the Bade Hanuman Temple near Sangam, Akshayvat and Saraswati Well, and Bhardwaj Ashram developed at the time would also be publicised.

Officials are also planning to organise Ganga Aarti and cultural evenings at these sites, along with installing multilingual signage and safeguarding the corridors from unauthorised vendor encroachments. Tenders for signage will be issued by the municipal corporation, said officials.

Preparing for Ardh Kumbh-2031

In anticipation of Ardh Kumbh 2031, early groundwork is already underway. Officials shared that project proposals for infrastructure, hospitality, and event management are being prepared in coordination with the tourism department, Prayagraj Development Authority, municipal corporation, and the Prayagraj Mela Authority.

The administration is also planning to establish a land bank to facilitate the construction of essential facilities—such as parking lots, public restrooms, rest houses, and cafeterias—outside city limits. These projects will be executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model after land acquisition.

Tourism conclaves and industry engagement

Despite successfully hosting past Kumbh events, Prayagraj has yet to see a proportional rise in year-round tourism. To bridge this gap, the city is preparing to host a mega tourism conclave aimed at engaging national tour operators, travel agencies, and hotel industry stakeholders.

Officials stated that this conclave will boost not just religious tourism but also open up employment and business opportunities. Three similar events have already been held in the past with encouraging outcomes.

Expanding accommodation and streamlining processes

To accommodate the expected tourist influx, efforts are being made to upgrade local infrastructure, particularly the hospitality sector. The administration is working to simplify the No Objection Certificate (NOC) process for new hotels and expand the network of homestays across the city.

For the first time, the government is also considering the registration of dharamshalas (pilgrims’ rest houses) with the tourism department to integrate them into the broader accommodation ecosystem.