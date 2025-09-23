Tourism Villages: Three Prayagraj hamlets chosen to promote rural culture, create jobs

In a major push to promote rural heritage and generate employment, three villages in Prayagraj have been selected and developed as “Tourism Villages” under a state-wide initiative. A view of the Ghoorpur tourism village in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The chosen villages — Singraur Uparhar (Soraon), Garha Katra (Shankargarh), and Ghoorpur — will highlight the district’s rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts, folk arts, and scenic beauty, officials said.

Aparajita Singh, regional tourism officer for Prayagraj, said the villages were selected based on their unique religious, historical, ecological, and artisanal importance. The initiative, she added, aims to bring rural Prayagraj into the tourism spotlight while promoting sustainable economic development and job creation.

“These villages will showcase local tourism in its truest form. Alongside historical and natural attractions, elements like homestays, regional crafts, and traditional cuisine have been integrated to offer a diverse and immersive experience to visitors,” Singh said.

Garha Katra Tourism Village, located in the trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj, features attractions such as the historic Garhwa Fort and nearby waterfalls. The area also offers 10 homestays set amidst natural surroundings to give tourists a taste of rustic village life.

In Ghoorpur Tourism Village, also located in the trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj, visitors can explore the ASI-protected Bhita Fort, the mythologically significant Sita Rasoi, and Sujawan Dev Temple. Boating on the Yamuna River will add to the experience, complemented by 10 developed rural homestays for tourist accommodation.

The third site, Singraur (Uparhar), located in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, is deeply rooted in cultural heritage and forms a part of the Ramayana Circuit. Key attractions include the Fort of Nishadraj, temples dedicated to Sage Shringi and Goddess Shanta, Nishadraj Park, a Boat Museum, and wellness centers. The village will also promote its signature Munj craft, recognised under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Officials said the Tourism Village project aligns with the state’s broader strategy to link rural culture and heritage with tourism for holistic village development. Additionally, approximately ₹45 crore has been invested in developing and rejuvenating several nearby religious tourism sites.

The connectivity to these villages has also been significantly enhanced with the creation of five spiritual corridors in the district, further integrating them into Prayagraj’s expanding tourism network.