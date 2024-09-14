Tourist kiosks to be set up at Prayagraj rly stns during Mahakumbh

Railway officials have planned to set up tourist kiosks at Prayagraj junction and all other railway stations in Prayagraj during Mahakumbh-2025. The pilgrims and tourists will be given information regarding other places of religious and historical importance in Prayagraj and adjoining areas from these kiosks. The aim behind the step is to boost tourism in Prayagraj by helping the visitors and inform people of the region’s historical heritage and importance. During Mahakumbh, lakhs of tourists will arrive from every corner of the world. (File photo)

Moreover, the tourists will also be offered the service of guides at the tourist kiosks which will produce employment opportunities for locals. The guides will take the pilgrims and tourists from across the world at places in Prayagraj which are lesser known but have interesting facts and mythology connected to them.

The tourist kiosks centres will be functional round the clock for the service of pilgrims and tourists.

Railway officials said efforts will be made to make the pilgrims and tourists visit other places of interest and religious and historical importance like Maharishi Bhardwaj Ashram, Shringverpur, Sujawan Dev Temple, Nagwasuki Temple, Ulta Kila, Lakshagrih, Khusro Bagh, Garhwa Fort, Bharatkup, Tara Mandal, Ashoka pillar, Chandrashekhar Shaheed Sthal, Anand Bhawan, Nagwasuki, Dwadash Madhaw, Pandeshwarnath Dham, and other such places.

“During Mahakumbh, lakhs of tourists will arrive from every corner of the world. Tourist kiosks will provide them information regarding other places of interest and religious and historical importance at the tourist kiosks at Prayagraj junction and other railway stations. Tourist kiosks will prove to be of much help during the upcoming Mahakumbh,” said PRO North Central Railway Shashikant Tripathi.

The tourist kiosks will be set up at Prayagraj Junction along with Subedarganj, Rambagh, Naini, Jhunsi, Sangam, Prayag, and Phaphamau railway stations.