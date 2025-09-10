Tourists from Bengal stranded in Nepal will be rescued soon: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that tourists from the state stranded in Nepal amid widespread protests would be rescued within a day or two. Wait for a day or two and we shall bring you back. Don’t do anything in haste which may land you in trouble, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.

“Many tourists have gone there. I would like to inform them that the state government has already taken up the issue. Wait for a day or two and we shall bring you back. Don’t do anything in haste which may land you in trouble. Let peace return. If they restore peace, we as neighbours would be happy,” Banerjee said while addressing a government distribution programme in Jalpaiguri district in north Bengal.

The chief minister, who is on a three-day visit to north Bengal, added, “The moment I heard that there was a problem in Nepal, I rushed to north Bengal. I spent the entire night at Uttarkanya, monitoring the situation. I hope peace will return.”

Uttarkanya in Siliguri is the temporary state secretariat for the North Bengal development department of West Bengal.

“We love Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We love all the bordering countries. I also urge residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong, and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace. Let Nepal return to normal. We cannot interfere; this is not our matter,” Banerjee said at the Kolkata airport before leaving for north Bengal on Tuesday.

Kathmandu and other cities in Nepal were rocked by the so-called “Gen Z protests” by youth organisations against the government’s restrictions on social media platforms and its failure to tackle corruption.

India on Tuesday expressed sorrow at the death of 19 people in widespread public protests in Nepal that led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and called for restraint and the resolution of all issues through peaceful means and dialogue.

Noting that authorities in Nepal have imposed curfews in Kathmandu and several other cities, the ministry advised Indian nationals in the neighbouring country to “exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities.”