Trader assocs, MCCIA unhappy with new rules; opposed to lockdown

PUNE After the state government’s new guidelines about shops, markets and restaurants being closed between 8 pm and 7 am, the Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP), expressed its unhappiness, adding that it would oppose a lockdown in Maharashtra.

The association has sent a letter to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) demanding the restoration of normal business hours for shops, as these have already suffered financially in the last one year.

As per new orders, shops and restaurants will be open till 8 pm, post which, assembly of five persons or more, has been prohibited.

Besides the traders union, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, and the Pune hoteliers’ association have also opposed a lockdown, saying it will spell doom for the hospitality sector.

The opposition came a day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the administration to prepare for a lockdown across state.

“Since last year traders have suffered financially and till today, they have not recovered. At present, business is less than 50 per cent. If we are forced to close the shops by 8 pm, again business will be affected. Small hoteliers are dependent on daily business. Similarly, all other shop owners are going to be affected. We are also opposing a lockdown,” said Fatechand Ranka, president, FTAP.

The association has asked for a clarification about whether small industries in Pune working in night shifts will have to be shut. “It is also not clear whether public transport will be available or not. Some staff members stay far away and for them, the only source of transport is public transport. If the public transport is closed then it will be a huge problem for staff. At present, the number of female staffer is greater, and there will be huge problems for them to reach home,” said Ranka.

MCCIA president Sudhir Mehta said rather than a complete lockdown, authorities should enforce norms already in existence.

According to Mehta, the decision taken by the state government to impose new restrictions looking at the increasing number of Covid cases is appreciated, but at the same time there should be more focus on maintaining social distancing in public places and increasing vaccination numbers as fast as possible.

On a possible lockdown, Mehta said, “We oppose a lockdown in the state as it won’t be the solution. There are many other ways to curb the spread and also thousands of migrant workers have come back for work to Pune. We strongly oppose it.”