Viral Video: Gorakhpur trader poisons dog, her puppies; burns their carcasses

GORAKHPUR A city-based trader poisoned a dog and her seven puppies and then burned their carcasses in the Khoya Mandi lane on Wednesday night. The video of the horrific incident has gone viral on social media platforms. A passer-by filmed this act and uploaded the video to the internet and the case came to the fore.

Taking cognisance of the protests by the outraged residents of the society, the district police unit on Thursday lodged a case against the accused trader, Gurmukh Gangaram, under IPC sections 428 and 429 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming).

According to officials, Gurmukh Gangaram runs a mobile shop in a shopping complex. Last Friday, a dog gave birth to seven puppies in the same shopping complex. Upset with this, Gangaram served poisonous biscuits to them. All the mongrels died on the spot after eating the poison-laced biscuits.

Subsequently, Gangaram put their carcasses on fire. However, a passer-by filmed this act and uploaded the video to the internet and the case came to the fore. Speaking on the incident, Circle Officer, Cantt, Yogendra Singh, said police have registered an FIR against Gangaram and launched a probe into the case.

