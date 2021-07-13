Traffic jams in Delhi as first monsoon rain meets Tuesday rush hour

New Delhi: When the first monsoon shower in Delhi met the morning rush hour on Tuesday, waterlogging and traffic jams were reported from several arterial roads across the city.

The much-awaited Southwest Monsoon finally arrived in Delhi on Tuesday bringing respite from scorching summer temperatures as 28.1 mm rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung observatory between 8.30am and 5.30pm, according to IMD data.

According to traffic police control room records roads around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) flyover, Defence Colony flyover, Som Vihar, Dwarka Link Road, Airport underpass, Janakpuri West Metro station, Ashok Vihar, Chhatarpur, Qutub Minar Metro station, Uttam Nagar T-point, Mathura Road near Sarita Vihar traffic signal, and Delhi Cantonment flyover saw vehicles lined up for hours, trying to manoeuvre through the inundated roads.

“There was good rainfall in the morning. Waterlogging was reported on several arterial roads, slowing down the traffic movement. We ensured that additional traffic policemen were deployed to assist and direct traffic,” said a senior traffic police official asking not to be named.

Heavy flooding was reported from the Pul Prahladpur underpass, near the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road. forcing the public works department (PWD) to stop traffic movement for some time.

“As a precautionary measure, we had to stop traffic for about two hours due to heavy waterlogging at the Pul Prahladpur underpass. It was caused due to the overflow of a DJB (Delhi Jal Board) sewer line. Water was spilling on to the road by late afternoon,” a PWD official said.

However, there was no waterlogging reported at the Minto Road rail underpass, one the most common points in the city to be flooded during rains. In July last year, a 56-year-old man allegedly died of drowning when his mini-truck was submerged in water under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi.

PWD officials said that it was because of elaborate arrangements made there to avoid water accumulation under the bridge.

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media, blaming the authorities for the annual problem.

“Traffic in a standstill near Qutub Minar metro station this morning. The first rain brings traffic jams and waterlogging in Delhi,” tweeted Vaibhav Bisht.

Another commuter, Vipul Malik tweeted, “Stuck at the Delhi Cantt flyover for the last 30 minutes. If this is what the first rain does to traffic, do not want to imagine the plight on roads for the next few months.”

Shalini Gupta, a resident of Saket, said every year colony roads get submerged. “The claims made by civic agencies that they have cleaned the drains and ensured proper outflow of stormwater fall flat every year. Some accountability must be fixed,” said Gupta.

While the three municipal corporations ---north, south and east --- maintain drains up to four feet deep, the PWD manages 2,050km length of drains along 1,260km of roads across 17 divisions in the city.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan said, “We have cleaned all drains under our jurisdiction. It is the bigger drains falling under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government departments including PWD and the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) that are choked. Since the smaller drains fall into the bigger drains, the overflowing sewer water flows back and floods residential areas,” he said.

Senior PWD officials rejected claims by the municipalities. They said since the corporations do not collect and remove solid waste properly, it chokes the storm water drains despite being cleaned ahead of the monsoon. “We have completed our desilting process on time. Tonnes of solid waste is dumped in drains, which is the major reason for them to choke and waterlogging on the roads,” the official said.