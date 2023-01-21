Traffic restrictions, tight security in place for Mauni Amavasya Snan today

The vast expanse of the Sangam area turned into a virtual fortress with heavy security in place as the annual religious fair of Magh Mela-2023 geared for its third and the most important bathing festivals of Mauni Amavasya on Saturday.

Even as pilgrims poured in from across the country, traffic diversions and restrictions also came into force from Friday night and would remain in place till Sunday noon. The mela officials claimed that over 2 crore pilgrims were expected on the day and on Friday itself, around 80 lakh devotees took holy dip in the Sangam.

Preparations for showering flower petals on pilgrims through helicopter too have been made for the occasion.

“All preparations have been completed for Mauni Amavasya snan. Flower petals will be showered on the devotees in three to four rounds during the day. It is our endeavour that all the devotees coming to Prayagraj take away a pleasant memory from here. The entire team is committed to ensure a safe and smooth bathing festival,” said Arvind Singh Chauhan, Magh Mela Adhikari.

As per the astrologers, the mahurat or auspicious timing for the holy dip starts at 5.09 pm on Saturday and would last till 2.49am on Sunday. “As a result, the devotees can take the dip and perform rituals from sunrise to sunset on Saturday,” said Pt Diwakar Tripathi Purvanchali, director of Utthan Jyotish Sansthan, Prayagraj.

He said that Mauni Amavasya is the last amavasya before Maha Shivratri. “Mauni Amavasya falls in the month of Magha which is why it is also known as Maghi Amavasya because the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon Day) falls in this month. Devotees take a dip in sacred rivers with the belief that it will wash off all their sins. People also keep a fast on this day and while doing so maintain silence, which gives it the name ‘Mauni’ which means silence,” he said.

People also practice philanthropy and make donations to the poor and needy, he explained.

“Amavasya Tithi is considered the ideal time to pay tributes to our ancestors. People perform Tarpan and Shradh rituals to please the departed souls also on this day,” said Pt Diwakar Tripathi.

For the convenience of over 2 crore crore pilgrims expected to take the dip at the 18 temporary ghats of Sangam area during the bathing festival, the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and railways would be running special buses and trains respectively.

North Central Railway has made preparations to run 20 Mela special trains for the devotees. However, these trains will operate only when there is huge rush. Apart from this, Mela special trains will run from Rambagh, Prayag and Jhunsi stations. In view of the rush of devotees, special security arrangements have been made at Prayagraj Junction and other railway stations.

In addition to surveillance through CCTVs, checking and security arrangements have been made in trains with deployment of jawans outside railway stations, passenger shelters and railway platforms. Preparations are on to accommodate devotees in the four mega passenger shelters set up at Prayagraj Junction. Arrangements have been made for 10,000 devotees in each of these shelters.