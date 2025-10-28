Trafficking racket busted by Agra cops, two arrested for ‘cyber slavery’

A new racket has come to light with the arrest of two people.

Unemployed youths from India are charged ₹3 to 4 lakh in name of job opportunities on foreign shores and are sent to countries including Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam where they are ‘sold’ for $3000 to $4000 per head to different groups involved in cyber fraud (involved in digital arrest, etc).

If they object to the situation and seek to return to India, they are released but in lieu of ₹3 lakh.

The racket was exposed on investigation carried out after cases were registered with the cyber cell in Agra by victims who had fallen prey to the racket, said additional police commissioner (cyber crime), Agra Police Commissionerate, Aditya, during a press briefing held on Tuesday in Agra.

“With the rise in cyber crime, cases of ‘cyber slavery’ are also coming up and a case was registered on complaints received and outcome was two arrests made of Mohd Atif Khan and Ajay Shukla booked under section 143(3) (trafficking of person), 318(4) (cheating), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bhartiya Nyayay Sanhita (BNS) at Cyber Police Station of Agra Police Commissionerate,” the ACP said.

“Some surprising aspects were revealed during investigation when it was found the agents active in India send these job-seekers to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, while charging 3.5 to 4 lakh from each of them. One of the arrested accused, Ajay Shukla, had sent 2 youths from Agra in November 2024 to Cambodia,” Aditya said.

“These two youths were transferred to a company involved in cyber fraud and when they lodged objections, ₹3 lakh were charged from them for ensuring return to India,” said the ACP.

Such cases are on the rise and in various cases, the victims had sought help from the Indian Foreign ministry, which helped in their safe return, he added.

Talking about the magnitude of money involved, the ACP said that Mohd Atif, one of the accused arrested, was in Cambodia from 2022 till May 2025 and had sold more than 50 such needy youths to cyber fraudsters in Cambodia.

“Such practices are on the rise for the last 2 to 3 years and many such agents are involved, thus it might be a racket worth ₹500 crore,” stated ACP.

Mohd Atif was arrested from Unnao and Ajay Shukla was arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. One more arrest has been made in the state of Maharashtra and is to be brought to Agra on transit remand after such orders are obtained from Court.