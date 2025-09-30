Tragedy at Durga Puja Pandal: Live wire contact kills young girl, FIR against two Puja officials

A tragic incident occurred at the Durga Puja pavilion located in Katghar in Kashi Raj Nagar located in Mutthiganj locality, where an 11-year-old girl lost her life after receiving an electric shock on Monday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Following a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, the police have registered a named FIR against two officials of the Durga Puja committee. Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl’s death was caused by negligence on the part of the committee, police officials said.

Lado, daughter of Dharma Nishad from Katghar, had gone to the Puja pavilion with her family members for the evening darshan. Due to heavy crowding near the main entrance of the pavilion, Lado attempted to exit through a narrow gap available in the pavilion. It was during this attempt that she came in contact with a live electric wire and suffered a fatal shock. The family has accused the Puja committee officials of negligence, stating that the incident happened due to exposed or damaged electrical wiring.

Based on the complaint by Dharma Nishad, the Mutthiganj police have registered an FIR against two named committee members, Abhishek Kesrawani and Kshitij Kesrawani. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and questioning the committee officials as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The incident is under investigation and further action will be taken accordingly,” said Rajkumar Meena, ACP, Attarsuiya.

Meanwhile, Lado’s uncle, Vishal, raised serious allegations against the Puja committees, stating that after the electric shock, Lado lost consciousness. Despite repeated pleas for help, no ambulance or alternative transport was provided by the committee members. The family had to carry her on their shoulders and rush to the hospital themselves. He alleged that timely assistance from the committee might have saved Lado’s life.