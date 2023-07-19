Home / Cities / Others / Caught in flash flood: Ayodhya family goes missing in Manali; two bodies recovered, nine still missing

Caught in flash flood: Ayodhya family goes missing in Manali; two bodies recovered, nine still missing

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2023 12:11 AM IST

The victims and the missing persons lived in the Pithla village of Ayodhya. All of them worked as daily wage workers in Manali.

LUCKNOW Bodies of two Ayodhya residents, who had gone to Himachal Pradesh with nine other family members, were recovered from flood-hit Manali on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Karina and Ajaz.

Himachal Pradesh has been hit by intense rain spells and flash floods. (PTI)
Himachal Pradesh has been hit by intense rain spells and flash floods. (PTI)

Earlier, on July 9, 11 members of a family from Ayodhya had boarded a bus destined to Manali from Chandigarh. However, the bus was hit by a flash flood. Since then, all of them were missing. Now, bodies of two members of the family have been found. The other nine members remain missing.

The victims and the missing persons lived in the Pithla village of Ayodhya. All of them worked as daily wage workers in Manali. On Tuesday evening, a Manali-based relative told the other members of the family in Ayodhya about the recovery of the two bodies.

Previously, on July 9 evening, the relatives of the family had approached the Ayodhya police unit after they came to know that the bus was swept by a flash flood in Manali. Later, a delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders visited the family’s house in Ayodhya and assured them all help.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out