Transgenders seek meeting with district authority to push for right to be “identified”

PUNE The transgender community in Pune is pushing for implementation of the provision in the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which allows for a transperson to get an identification as a “transperson”.

Sonali Dalvi, a city-based trans-rights activist who has been in the forefront of the fight, is hoping to get a meeting with the Secretary of District legal service authority (DLSA) to begin the process in Pune and effectively in Maharashtra.

The Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament in November 2019. It acquired Presidential assent in December 2019 and was notified by the Law and Justice Ministry of India in January 2020.

“I’m thankful to the Social Justice Ministry that has accepted 85% of our suggestions while bringing in the Trangender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. In other states, the certification process has begun based on affidavits submitted. It should begin for us too. We are going to meet the head of DLSA for it,” said Sonali Dalvi.

Dalvi had raised strong objections to the rule about having a psychologist to certify whether a person is transgendered or not. The medical examination added a factor of doubt and resultant shame to it, she pointed out.

The transgender community has long been demanding benefits like employment, opportunity to get admission in educational institutions, health benefits,

In Pune, the community has been demanding a separate ward in Sassoon General Hospital dedicated to transpeople. The cause of a ward at Sassoon has garnered support from some progressive politicians, but has yet to see any documentation.

The demand for public toilets for transpeople is also long-standing in Pune.

“With the identification in place, we can at least ask for things like reservation, health benefits like money for sex reassignment surgery, and a seat at the table in other walks of life,” said Dalvi.

In April 2014, the Supreme Court accepted transgenders as the third gender along with male and female. That was a major achievement for the community.

How to register yourself as a transperson?

A form is prescribed in the the Trangender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 under the title “Form-1”

The form, with state emblem, will be issued at the District court of each of the states and districts

Along with the form, a self-declaration/affidavit needs to be attached while submission

The affidavit should be made on a non-judicial stamp paper of ₹10 and then notarised by a competent authority

For successful completion of the form, a government issued identification will be required

The IDs could be any one of the following: birth certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, ration card, passport, bank passbook, MNREGA card,or caste certificate

In case of a minor person, the parent of legal guardian can be the applicant

There are extra sections in the form for those who have undergone sex reassignment surgery and want to register either as male or female