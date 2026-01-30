Transport initiatives ease public mobility at Magh Mela 2026

Innovative transport solutions introduced at the Magh Mela-2026 in Prayagraj have significantly improved mobility for devotees, setting new benchmarks in public transportation. Amidst the massive influx of pilgrims at the Sangam, these initiatives have ensured smooth, efficient, and hassle-free travel arrangements. Golf carts operating for pilgrims in Magh Mela area in Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

This year, the Mela administration introduced several pioneering transport initiatives, such as golf carts within the Mela area premises and bike-taxi services across the city. These measures not only ensured smooth mobility but also witnessed record levels of usage among visitors, said officials.

To facilitate easier access to the Mela area, the administration, in collaboration with ride-hailing platform Rapido, introduced bike-taxi services for the first time. More than 20,000 ‘captains’ were deployed, with booking kiosks established at over two dozen locations across the city.

Prayagraj commissioner Soumya Agrawal said that over 3,24,832 pilgrims have used the bike-taxi service so far, highlighting its popularity and effectiveness in easing citywide mobility during the Mela.

Inside the Mela area, an eco-friendly electric golf cart service was also inaugurated for the first time. A fleet of 20 carts, including 11-seater and 16-seater options, has been operating to serve pilgrims, especially the elderly, children, and differently-abled. By January 27, over 35,286 pilgrims had availed themselves of this safe, accessible, and environmentally-friendly service, the official said.

The unprecedented footfall this year exceeded earlier estimates. While the Mela administration initially expected 12–15 crore visitors, the number has already reached 17.52 crore with two weeks of the 44-day annual religious fair still remaining. Both road and rail transport services played a key role in accommodating the surge.

The Indian Railways set a record by operating more than 670 special trains during the Mela, marking an achievement in its operational management. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation also ensured smooth road connectivity, running an average of 1,176 buses daily from January 3 to 28, transporting 8,21,000 passengers, said officials.