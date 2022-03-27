Trending: Song, music video on ‘UP’s empowered women’

A special song and music video ‘I am the world, the world is me’, dedicated to empowered women of Uttar Pradesh, is creating waves on social media platforms, attracting thousands of views each day.

A creation of Rahul B Seth, a Mumbai-based music composer, singer and lyricist with a strong UP connection, the song and music video was launched on the eve of March 8, 2022, celebrated as International Women’s Day.

“This song is specifically dedicated to the empowered women of Uttar Pradesh and is a celebration of womanhood all-year round. It features women from UP from all walks of life.”

The song’s video was launched by Renuka Mishra, director general, SIT-UP on March 7 at the IGNOU regional centre’s auditorium in Lucknow. Even the singer of this song, Kanchhan Srivas is from Lucknow, said Lucknow-born Rahul, 47, who is supported in his endeavour by UP 112, the state’s integrated emergency response support service along with 92.7 Big FM, and IGNOU to help this inspiring musical message reach every household.

“As we all know, UP is rapidly climbing newer heights in terms of empowerment in all sectors and creating a mark of its own. This also goes for the dynamic women of UP. Keeping this aspect in mind, this song and music video has been created and I am glad that it is getting a great response on all social media platforms,” said Rahul who belongs to the famous Tandon family of Sangam city from his paternal grandmother’s side.

“My grandmother’s maternal name was Sandhya Tandon. She married my grandfather and became Sandhya Seth. Justice Kunj Behari Seth of Lucknow was my great grandfather,” said Rahul, who has a rich literary and artistic lineage.

With his command over Hindi, Urdu and English and effortless voice modulation, Rahul has dubbed for feature films such as GV Iyer’s ‘Swami Vivekananda’, Aruna Raje’s ‘Bhairavi’, Shankar’s ‘Jeans’ and Kamal Hassan’s ‘Abhay’ among others besides popular Bollywood films like ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’.

Rahul has also lent his voice to animation films such as ‘Aladdin’, ‘Tarzan’, ‘Lion King’ and scores of ad films, documentaries and jingles. Rahul’s latest release as a voice actor is the new Warner Bros film ‘The Batman’ in which he has dubbed in Hindi, the voice of Hollywood actor Colin Farrell playing the character of the Penguin.