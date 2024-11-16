Tribal leaders ignored by Congress; change came after Modi became PM: Scindia

The contribution of tribal leaders in freedom movement and development of tribal community were ignored during the Congress regime but a major change came in 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Union minister for communications and development of northeast region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said while addressing the state-level Janajatiya Gaurav Divas in Tripura’s Capital Agartala on Friday. Union minister JyotiradityaScindia addresses the state-level Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebration in Tripura’s Capital Agartala on Friday. (ANI)

He said that the tribal leaders were given due recognition after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014 by making them ministers, governors and public representatives.

“After independence, the tribals were disconnected, they were deprived of development, their role in the freedom movement was ignored when the Congress was in power. But a major change came in 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister”, Scindia said.

He highlighted contributions of different tribal leaders, including Birsa Munda and Rani Durgamati who fought against British, and said that India’s history would remain incomplete without mentioning history of the tribal history.

“Birsa Munda was a hero to 140 crore people in India. He fought bravely against the British regime and sacrificed his life. He didn’t fight only for the tribal community but for the entire country,” he said.

In comparison to the Congress regime, Scindia said that the number of Eklavya Residential Schools was increased from 10 to 500, one lakh houses were built for the tribal community, Rs. 24,000 crore JANMAN Yojana for development of 12,000 tribal villages was launched during the reign of PM Modi.

He urged the tribal community to take part in 2014-2047 journey of development of India and added that every minister and public representatives are working on PM Modi’s dream of a Viksit Bharat and Vishwaguru by 2047.