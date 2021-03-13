Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Topper who doesn’t rest on his laurels

Guramrit Singh, a Class 12 student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, is one of the six students in the country to have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main exam held in February. Now, Guramrit is trending on social media following his announcement to appear for the JEE Main again in the next sessions of JEE with people joking and asking him to give others a chance, while he says he wants to prepare better for the JEE Advanced to be held later. Here’s wishing the lad from Sector 74, Mohali, the very best as he plans to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Bombay.

Congress councillors leave House high and dry over water tariff

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) general House meet on March 9 was a noisy affair with the water tariff hike issue dominating proceedings. While the city Congress chief was staging a protest outside the House, party councillors were at their combative best inside, trooping into the well repeatedly. Congress member Satish Kainth even sat in the well of the House, prompting BJP councillors to place a water bottle in front of him. Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma lost his cool when the Congress members kept interrupting their BJP counterparts. “We didn’t interrupt you. Why are you not allowing anybody to speak?” Sharma said, letting off some steam. MC commissioner KK Yadav too had a tough time putting his word across. “I didn’t interrupt you. Let me give the official take on the issue,” he was heard telling Congress members.

Year on, Mohali MC website displays old mayor’s message

The Mohali Municipal Corporation has some catching up to do on the virtual front. Even though it’s nearly a year since former mayor Kulwant Singh’s term ended on April 26, 2020, the civic body’s website, www.mcmohali.punjab.gov.in, still displays the message he posted six years ago. Mohali awaits a new mayor next week after the February elections but Kulwant is certainly out of the race, having lost the poll.

Coping with exams, keeping stress at bay

To help examinees cope with stress, a student of Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology, Mohali, has made a short film that he has uploaded on YouTube. Gurpreet Singh, who is pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), acts in the movie himself and appeals to viewers not to stress over a bad result. Take a look at https://youtu.be/cEJaRGBfmm0

Haryana Police website down for days

The website of Haryana Police has been down for days, causing inconvenience to people trying to check details of first information reports (FIRs) online. Whenever one tries to open the website to check the status of any FIR, it shows an error. While the government insists on e-governance, it takes days for its officials to make their website functional.

Mohali elections to blame for Chandigarh’s Covid spike

Officials from the UT health department and Chandigarh administration are of the view that the epicentre of the recent spurt of infection is neighbouring Mohali. During review meetings on reasons for the surge, officials, including UT adviser Manoj Parida, said that the gatherings in Punjab due to the municipal corporation elections have led to the spike in infections there and it has impacted Chandigarh, too.

Monkeys make a comeback on PU campus

Monkeys who were nowhere to be seen on the Panjab University campus after the lockdown last March are back on the campus. Though they are fewer than earlier, the simians can be sighted around the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) and department of laws. Monkey menace has only grown over the years with the university officials trying hard to keep it in check but in vain.

Inputs by Munieshwer A Sagar, Hillary Victor, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh and Dar Ovais